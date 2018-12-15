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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Moving Average EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Strategy Tester Report
MaRobot
|Trading variety
|XAUUSD (Gold Spot (1 LOT = $10 per 0.1))
|Time period
|1 hour chart 2010.01.07 22:00 - 2018.10.05 16:00 (2010.01.03 - 2018.11.30)
|Compound model
|Each real-time price (based on fractal interpolation for each price of all available minimum time periods)
|parameter
|MAGICMA=20181115; Lots=0.01; MovingFastPeriod=10; MovingSlowPeriod=23; AdxThresHold=30; RsiThresHold=38; TakeProfit=0.038; StopLossPoint=10; Protect=0.001; BackClose=12; HOUR=2; Debug=true;
|Tested number of columns
|53017
|The amount of real-time price for the re-distribution
|134935256
|Quality of the complex model
|89.83%
|Input chart error
|0
|Starting capital
|5000.00
|Spread
|30
|Total net profit
|1150.23
|Total profit
|1573.07
|Total loss
|-422.84
|Profit ratio
|3.72
|Expected profit
|10.27
|Absolute loss
|57.29
|Maximum loss
|244.35 (4.37%)
|Relative loss
|4.37% (244.35)
|Total transaction order
|112
|Sell order (% profit percentage)
|77 (94.81%)
|Pay (% of profit)
|35 (71.43%)
|Profitable trades (% of total)
|98 (87.50%)
|Loss trading (% of total)
|14 (12.50%)
|maximum:
|Profitable transaction
|337.60
|Loss trading
|-104.25
|average
|Profitable transaction
|16.05
|Loss trading
|-30.20
|maximum:
|Continuous profit amount
|36 (587.22)
|Continuous loss amount
|3 (-49.28)
|most:
|Continuous profit
|587.22 (36)
|Continuous loss
|-104.33 (2)
|average:
|Continuous profit
|9
|Continuous loss
|1
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