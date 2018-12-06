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Indicators

Schaff trend cycle - Hull - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9236
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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Theory :

Schaff trend cycle, as defined and described by Dough Schaff, is a sort of double stochastic of a macd. Macd is calculated as em(fast) - ema(slow). Here is a version that replaces ema in the calculation with Hull average.

Usage :

The usual way Schaff trend cycle is used - color changes can be used for signals, or you can define some levels as triggers for signals


Hull quad Hull quad

Hull quad

NonLagMA with ATR Bands and Control Panel NonLagMA with ATR Bands and Control Panel

This is a re-write of the nonLagMA found elsewhere and includes several uncommonly shown coding options, including a simple control dashboard.

Schaff trend cycle CCI Schaff trend cycle CCI

Schaff trend cycle CCI

Hull ribbon Hull ribbon

Hull ribbon