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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Schaff trend cycle - Hull - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Schaff trend cycle, as defined and described by Dough Schaff, is a sort of double stochastic of a macd. Macd is calculated as em(fast) - ema(slow). Here is a version that replaces ema in the calculation with Hull average.
Usage :
The usual way Schaff trend cycle is used - color changes can be used for signals, or you can define some levels as triggers for signals
Hull quad
Hull quadNonLagMA with ATR Bands and Control Panel
This is a re-write of the nonLagMA found elsewhere and includes several uncommonly shown coding options, including a simple control dashboard.
Schaff trend cycle CCI
Schaff trend cycle CCIHull ribbon
Hull ribbon