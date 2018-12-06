Theory :

Schaff trend cycle, as defined and described by Dough Schaff, is a sort of double stochastic of a macd. Macd is calculated as em(fast) - ema(slow). Here is a version that replaces ema in the calculation with Hull average.

Usage :

The usual way Schaff trend cycle is used - color changes can be used for signals, or you can define some levels as triggers for signals



