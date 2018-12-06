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Indicators

Schaff trend cycle CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9069
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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The Schaff trend cycle that is using CCI instead of using MACD for calculation.

You can use it the same way as any other version of Schaff trend cycle

Schaff trend cycle - Hull Schaff trend cycle - Hull

Schaff trend cycle - Hull

Hull quad Hull quad

Hull quad

Hull ribbon Hull ribbon

Hull ribbon

Trend trigger factor - discontinued signal line(s) Trend trigger factor - discontinued signal line(s)

Trend trigger factor - with an addition of discontinued signal line(s)