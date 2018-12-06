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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Schaff trend cycle CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Schaff trend cycle that is using CCI instead of using MACD for calculation.
You can use it the same way as any other version of Schaff trend cycle
Schaff trend cycle - Hull
Schaff trend cycle - HullHull quad
Hull quad
Hull ribbon
Hull ribbonTrend trigger factor - discontinued signal line(s)
Trend trigger factor - with an addition of discontinued signal line(s)