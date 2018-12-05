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Indicators

Frama - floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
7104
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Frama (fl).mq5 (19.2 KB) view
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Theory :

The original version of this indicator was posted with a detailed description here : Frama . In this version we are adding one feature that is probably needed in order to make the frama indicator easier to use : floating levels. That way we can determine the trend without an attempt to us the slope of the frama for that (which might cause a lot of false signals, especially if chosen price usage for fractal estimation method is used). Default method for color changing is the cross of outer levels which is recommended if you intend to use the indicator in "trending" mode

Usage :

You can use the color change as signals in this indicator


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