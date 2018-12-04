CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Super smoother RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11110
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Ssm RSI.mq5 (13.45 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

The calculation of RSI is rather simple : we have to add the changes up and changes  down. From those sums, we can then calculate the RSI (Relative Strength Index). At that particular step Welles Wilder used what sometimes is called Wilders EM for smoother results, And that gives us space to [produce all sort of different RSIs by using different types of smoothing at the final step

This version :

It is using super smoother for RSI calculation. It produces results similar to RSX (that was inveted by Mark Jurik) but the differences are significant enough to have it as a separate type of RSI

Usage :

You can use it as any other RSI


Better Volume Better Volume

Easy and visual way to check abnormal changes in Volume.

Larry Williams' Variable Accumulation Distribution (WVAD) Indicator Larry Williams' Variable Accumulation Distribution (WVAD) Indicator

This is Larray Williams's Variable Accumulation Distribution, used in volume analysis.

Frama Frama

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average -

Frama - floating levels Frama - floating levels

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average with floating levels