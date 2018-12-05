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Indicators

Filtered frama - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
7859
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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Theory :

The original version of this indicator was posted with a detailed description here : Frama . In this version we are adding another feature that can be used in order to make the frama indicator easier to use : value filtering. That way we can determine the trend without an attempt to us the slope of the frama for that (which might cause a lot of false signals, especially if chosen price usage for fractal estimation method is used).

Usage :

You can use the color change as signals in this indicator. Some experimenting with the filter size and frama method calculations is advised


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