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Filtered frama - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The original version of this indicator was posted with a detailed description here : Frama
. In this version we are adding another feature that can be used in
order to make the frama indicator easier to use : value filtering. That
way we can determine the trend without an attempt to us the slope of the
frama for that (which might cause a lot of false signals, especially if
chosen price usage for fractal estimation method is used).
Usage :
You can use the color change as signals in this indicator. Some experimenting with the filter size and frama method calculations is advised
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