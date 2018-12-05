Theory :

The original version of this indicator was posted with a detailed description here : Frama . In this version we are adding another feature that can be used in order to make the frama indicator easier to use : value filtering. That way we can determine the trend without an attempt to us the slope of the frama for that (which might cause a lot of false signals, especially if chosen price usage for fractal estimation method is used).



Usage :

You can use the color change as signals in this indicator. Some experimenting with the filter size and frama method calculations is advised





