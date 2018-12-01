CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Larry Williams' Variable Accumulation Distribution (WVAD) Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Arthur Albano
Arthur Albano

Arthur Albano

I am a Ch.E. and B.S.B.A.. I had developed websites, content server and studied Basic, Fortran 77, Python, C, Javascript and many others, but as I am not a computer scientist, I am just an enthusiast! :) I like photography.
1 code 20 topics 281 comments
Views:
11082
Rating:
(11)
Published:
iWVAD.mq5 (2.32 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Albeit forex with major pairs does not have volume information, one of the most used indicators where this information is available is Williams' Variable Accumulation Distribution, or WVAD for short.

It's basic mathematical definition is:

While signal of (close-open) represents direction (positive for uptrend, negative for downtrend), it quantifies the amount of volume needed to actually change the price, driving it.

It was dropped in late 1970's due to the difficulty in implementing it.

The indicator reverts to the ratio of open-close to high-low, if volume information is not available. In the code was also included a Ask>Bid, because it becomes more reliable for other instruments where placing limit orders in pre-market is possible and, sometimes, results in Ask being larger than Bid (WDO/DOL FUTURES, at Brazilian BMF Bovespa, for instance).

In this version, it calculates for current bar at current time-frame.

Basic code formula is:

((close[i] - open[i])/(high[i] - low[i]))*(volume[i])


TrendStrength EMA variation TrendStrength EMA variation

TrendStrength EMA variation

TrendStrength DSMA TrendStrength DSMA

TrendStrength of deviation scaled MA

Better Volume Better Volume

Easy and visual way to check abnormal changes in Volume.

Super smoother RSI Super smoother RSI

Super smoother RSI