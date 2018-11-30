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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TrendStrength DSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
"Trend strength" is usually used on oscillators. But we also started using it on a non-oscillator types of indicators. This is one of them
This version :
It is using Ehlers' deviation scaled moving average as a basi value fro trend strength calculation. The value is displayed on the main chart (the trend strength as well as the DSMA value too)
Usage :
You can use the color change as signals
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