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Indicators

TrendStrength DSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
8820
Rating:
(12)
Published:
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Theory :

"Trend strength" is usually used on oscillators. But we also started using it on a non-oscillator types of indicators. This is one of them

This version :

It is using Ehlers' deviation scaled moving average as a basi value fro trend strength calculation. The value is displayed on the main chart (the trend strength as well as the DSMA value too)

Usage :

You can use the color change as signals


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