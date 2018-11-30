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Indicators

TrendStrength EMA variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9103
Rating:
(14)
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"Trend strength" version of EMA variation (originally published here : EMA variation along with detailed explanation). In these cases trend strength is used more like a filter than anything else, but the original calculation is kept, and the logic is the original logic of the "trend strength" family of indicators

Usage :

You can use the color change as signals



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