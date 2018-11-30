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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TrendStrength EMA variation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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"Trend strength" version of EMA variation (originally published here : EMA variation along with detailed explanation). In these cases trend strength is used more like a filter than anything else, but the original calculation is kept, and the logic is the original logic of the "trend strength" family of indicators
Usage :
You can use the color change as signals
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Larry Williams' Variable Accumulation Distribution (WVAD) Indicator
This is Larray Williams's Variable Accumulation Distribution, used in volume analysis.Better Volume
Easy and visual way to check abnormal changes in Volume.