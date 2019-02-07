Fraktrak xonax

Idea by: Bakhytzhan Abzalbekov

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

ATTENTION: It is recommended to run this EA on hedge accounts ONLY! The EA can open BUY and SELL positions at the same time!

An EA based on indicator iFractals. Its basic idea is breaking through the fractal.

For parameter Reverse equalling to false, the EA generates signals:

When breaking through the fractal upwards, Fractals Up, a BUY position will be opened

When breaking through the fractal downwards, Fractals Down, a SELL position will be opened.

the total number of positions is unlimited.

For parameter Close opposite equalling true, before opening a position all opposite positions will be closed first. For parameter Close opposite equalling false, then the EA can hold both BUY and SELL positions in the market at the same time.