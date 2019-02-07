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Fraktrak xonax - expert for MetaTrader 5

matrix7 | English Русский Español
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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8995
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(21)
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Idea by: Bakhytzhan Abzalbekov 

mq5 code by: barabashkakvn

ATTENTION: It is recommended to run this EA on hedge accounts ONLY! The EA can open BUY and SELL positions at the same time!

An EA based on indicator iFractals. Its basic idea is breaking through the fractal.

For parameter Reverse equalling to false, the EA generates signals:

  • When breaking through the fractal upwards, Fractals Up, a BUY position will be opened
  • When breaking through the fractal downwards, Fractals Down, a SELL position will be opened. 

the total number of positions is unlimited.

For parameter Close opposite equalling true, before opening a position all opposite positions will be closed first. For parameter Close opposite equalling false, then the EA can hold both BUY and SELL positions in the market at the same time.

Fraktrak xonax

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23421

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