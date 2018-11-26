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Indicators

Momentum ratio oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
8949
Rating:
(15)
Published:
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Theory :

The indicator is calculating a smoother value of momentum ratio (current value compare to previous value) using a series of ema calculations for smoothing. The result is a bit similar to some already existing indicators (like the volume zone or price zone oscillators), but that comes from the usage of the ema for smoothing (ema produces that "smooth step like" results when the values change suddenly) - the math used for those is completely different.

Usage :

In this version you can use either color changes or levels crosses (since the indicator is bound to 0 to 1 range) as signals

The "big picture" example :

Highest high & lowest low support resistance Highest high & lowest low support resistance

Highest high & lowest low support resistance

RSI divergence candles RSI divergence candles

RSI divergence candles

Trade signal based on simple Bollinger bands Trade signal based on simple Bollinger bands

This is the trading signal of Bollinger Bands. The expert code for this strategy is automatically generated by the MQL 5 wizard.

EMA variation EMA variation

Exponential moving average variation