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Indicators

Channel design indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Murilo Falleiros
Murilo Falleiros

Murilo Falleiros

Developer of investment solutions for entrepreneurs and individuals, with focus on the Brazilian market.
We seek the development of diverse tools like trading robots, indicators and applications that can support the community of developers and investors in their own way.
M&N Investing
2 codes 5 topics 32 comments
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ChannelDesign.mq5 (15.96 KB) view
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  • Application

The indicator can be utilized into any symbol or timeframe, there are no restrictions.

  • Inputs

For the creation of the channel are required the definition of two inputs:

//--- input parameters
input int barsChannel = 200; // Channel creation length
input int barsMulti   = 5;   // Channel bars to peak/valley

The "barsChannel" input defines the length of the channel that will be created, or, in other words, the number of bars that composes the channel.

The "barsMulti" input represents the amount of bars that are taken into account for the evaluation of peaks and valleys. The total number of bars that are considered in this evaluation is equal to 'barsMulti*2 + 1' (e.g. if barsMulti = 2, the total number of bars considered is 5).

Parameterization

Figure 1. Parameterization

  • Remarks

Two indicator buffers are defined, one per trendline. The resistance buffer index is set as '0', while the support buffer index is set as '1'. Remember to consider this during the indicator reading process.

//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,resiBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,suppBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
Perfect trend line Perfect trend line

Perfect trend line

TRiX TRiX

TRiX

Ehlers Fisher transform (original) Ehlers Fisher transform (original)

Ehlers Fisher transform (as originally described in the book)

Triangular moving average Triangular moving average

Triangular moving average