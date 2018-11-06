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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TRiX candles with Keltner channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory:
The indicator is using 4 TRiX ( Triple Exponential Moving Averages
Oscillator) values: of open, close, high and low to construct candles
of this indicator. That produces quite a smooth result (which is not a
surprise since the TRix itself is smooth) that seems to be usable in
trading. To further help in trend estimation, an additional Keltner channel (calculated from TRiX candles, not from symbol prices) is calculated and drawn on the same chart.
Usage:
You can use the color change as signals and you can use the Keltner channel values to possibly filter out some false signals.
TRIX candles
TRIX candlesRSI candles with Keltner channel
RSI candles with Keltner channels
TRiX
TRiXPerfect trend line
Perfect trend line