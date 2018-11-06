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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TRIX candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory:
The indicator is using 4 TRiX ( Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator) values : of open, close, high and low to construct candles of this indicator. That produces quite a smooth result (which is not a surprise since the TRix itself is smooth) that seems to be usable in trading.
Usage:
You can use the color change as signals.
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TRiX