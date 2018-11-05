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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume weighted awesome oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory:
Bill Williams's Awesome Oscillator Technical Indicator (AO) is a 34-period simple moving average, plotted through the bars midpoints (H+L)/2, which is subtracted from the 5-period simple moving average, built across the bars midpoints (H+L)/2. It shows us quite clearly what’s happening to the market driving force at the present moment.
This version:
It is using volume weighted moving average instead of using SMA (Simple Moving Average). That way it becomes more responsive to volume (volatility) changes during the day.
Usage:
You can use color changes (mainly on zero cross) for trend change signals.
Corrected volume weighted moving average
Corrected volume weighted moving averageVolume weighted moving average
Volume weighted moving average
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