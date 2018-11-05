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Indicators

Volume weighted awesome oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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12290
Rating:
(31)
Published:
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Theory:

Bill Williams's Awesome Oscillator Technical Indicator (AO) is a 34-period simple moving average, plotted through the bars midpoints (H+L)/2, which is subtracted from the 5-period simple moving average, built across the bars midpoints (H+L)/2. It shows us quite clearly what’s happening to the market driving force at the present moment.

This version:

It is using volume weighted moving average instead of using SMA (Simple Moving Average). That way it becomes more responsive to volume (volatility) changes during the day.

Usage:

You can use color changes (mainly on zero cross) for trend change signals.


Corrected volume weighted moving average Corrected volume weighted moving average

Corrected volume weighted moving average

Volume weighted moving average Volume weighted moving average

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