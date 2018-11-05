Theory:

Volume weighted moving average is similar to some other weighted averages, except that it is using the volumes for weighting the prices. That way the price when the volume (tick volume or real volume) is high is more emphasized than the price where the volume is low.

Usage:

Chose the volume type which you wish to use for volumes.You can chose:

tick volumes

real volumes



If your broker does not have real volumes, the indicator will assume that the volume is equal to 1 and in that case the average will be the same as SMA (Simple Moving Average). In all the other cases, it will depend on the underlying volumes.



