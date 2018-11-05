Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume weighted moving average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 21402
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory:
Volume weighted moving average is similar to some other weighted averages, except that it is using the volumes for weighting the prices. That way the price when the volume (tick volume or real volume) is high is more emphasized than the price where the volume is low.
Usage:
Chose the volume type which you wish to use for volumes.You can chose:
- tick volumes
- real volumes
If your broker does not have real volumes, the indicator will assume that the volume is equal to 1 and in that case the average will be the same as SMA (Simple Moving Average). In all the other cases, it will depend on the underlying volumes.
Corrected generalized double DEMA
Short description.Corrected generalized DEMA
Corrected generalized DEMA
Corrected volume weighted moving average
Corrected volume weighted moving averageVolume weighted awesome oscillator
Volume weighted awesome oscillator