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Indicators

Corrected generalized DEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
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Theory:

The double exponential moving average (DEMA), was developed by Patrick Mulloy in an attempt to reduce the amount of lag time found in traditional moving averages. It was first introduced in the February 1994 issue of the magazine Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities in Mulloy's article "Smoothing Data with Faster Moving Averages.". The way to calculate is the following:

The DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) calculations are based combinations of a single EMA and double EMA into a new EMA:
1. Calculate EMA
2. Calculate Smoothed EMA by applying EMA with the same period to the EMA calculated in the first step
3. Calculate DEMA
DEMA = 2 * EMA - 1 * (Smoothed EMA)

"Generalized" DEMA was developed further by replacing the 2* and 1* parts with "volume factors" and thus adjusting the "speed" of the result.

This version:

Is using the generalized DEMA and is applying the "correcting" method invented by dr. Alexander Uhl to produce a new "corrected" generalized DEMA. It also has floating levels for easier trend determination. Coloring methods supported are the following:

  • color change on slope change
  • color change on outer (floating) levels cross
  • color change on middle (floating) level cross
  • color change on average (GDEMA) value cross

Usage:

Depending on the choice of color change, you can use the color change as signal.


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