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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Weis Waves - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a very simple but effective Volume Waves indicator for MT5.
"Anyone who has watched intraday price movement knows it unfolds in a series of buying and selling waves..."
Anyone who wants to experiment this kinf of analysis I suggest to search for Richard D. Wyckoff's works.
Hope this indicator helps the community!
Live Long and Prosper.
Liner regression
Linear regressionVolume Profil & Range V6
Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO).
Corrected generalized DEMA
Corrected generalized DEMACorrected generalized double DEMA
Short description.