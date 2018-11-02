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Indicators

Weis Waves - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Flavio Javier Jarabeck

Flavio Javier Jarabeck

4.6 (554)
We are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
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This is a very simple but effective Volume Waves indicator for MT5.


"Anyone who has watched intraday price movement knows it unfolds in a series of buying and selling waves..."

Anyone who wants to experiment this kinf of analysis I suggest to search for Richard D. Wyckoff's works.

Hope this indicator helps the community!

Weis Volume Waves

Live Long and Prosper.

Liner regression Liner regression

Linear regression

Volume Profil & Range V6 Volume Profil & Range V6

Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO).

Corrected generalized DEMA Corrected generalized DEMA

Corrected generalized DEMA

Corrected generalized double DEMA Corrected generalized double DEMA

Short description.