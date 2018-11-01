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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volume Profil & Range V6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval. Displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at the level means the number of transactions carried out on it. If a broker provides data on a real volume, the indicator is able to display distribution on it as well. Original codes is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15440 but it doesn't work on new builds of MT5 I just compiled for new builds.
CCI variation
CCI variationSuper trend - simple
Super trend - simple
Liner regression
Linear regressionWeis Waves
Volume Wave indicator originally idealized by Richard D. Wyckoff.