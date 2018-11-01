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Indicators

Volume Profil & Range V6 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz

Ahmet Metin Yilmaz

4.7 (31)
83 products 1 code 11 topics 765 comments
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19886
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VP-Range-v6.mq5 (106.46 KB) view
VP-v6.mq5 (82.74 KB) view
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Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval. Displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at the level means the number of transactions carried out on it. If a broker provides data on a real volume, the indicator is able to display distribution on it as well. Original codes is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15440 but it doesn't work on new builds of MT5 I just compiled for new builds.



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