This is just another version of the well known Super Trend indicator. The code is simplified but it has the same output on the chart screen.

A dynamic version of the standard Heikin Ashi indicator (code compatible with both MQL4 or MQL5).

15 Minute Scalper EA trades with Stochastic & Parabolic indicators has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit,works best on 15 minute time frame EUR/USD and stocks NASDAQ.

Adx EA trades with ADX indicator strategies has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.