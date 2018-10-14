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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Super Trend updated and simpler code - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is just another version of the well known Super Trend indicator.
The code is simplified but it has the same output on the chart screen.
Dots are used instead of lines and iCustom calls are easier to implement
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