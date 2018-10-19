A dynamic version of the standard Heikin Ashi indicator (code compatible with both MQL4 or MQL5).

5 Minutes Scalper EA retracement strategy has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit,works best on 5 minute time frame EUR/USD and stocks NASDAQ.

Adx EA trades with ADX indicator strategies has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

1 Minute Scalper EA with 13 moving Averages has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 1 minute time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.