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Adx EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
35813
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
ADX EA.mq4 (107.88 KB) view
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Adx EA trades with ADX indicator strategies has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Parameters
  •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
  •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
  • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
  • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
  • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
  • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
  • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-300).
  • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
  • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
  • ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Enable Breakout Strategies=ADX Main Line/+DI/-DI  crosses above/below Entry Level(values:true/false).
  • Set the Breakout Level=(values: 1-100).
  • Use +DI/-DI Trend Filter=open only buy/sell orders if cross(values:true/false).
  • Minimum.difference.+DI.-DI= Min Price difference between+DI.-DI(values: 1-100).
  • Enable Cross Strategies=(values:true/false).
  • Min_Level_Of_Main_Line=minimum price of the ADX Main line(values: 1-100).
  • Main_Line_Sloping_Upwards=(values:true/false).
  • Confirm_Cross_On_Breakout=(values:true/false).
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
  • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
  • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades .
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades .
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
  • UseEquityStop -  (values:true/false).
  • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-30).
  • -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Max_Trades(1-12). 
  • ----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------
  • //////////////////////////////////////////////////////
  • Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
  • When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
  • How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).
-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
-You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD


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