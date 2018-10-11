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Smart Tunel Trading - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Copyright 2018 Ali Sabbaghi.
FXnode Group.
Description:
Smart tunnel is a smart ea that uses the Zigzag indicator to find out sensitivity situation of market price.
with this point, SMART tunnel automatically create trend line that market movement reacted in this point.
with zigzag find the highest and lowest price (support and resistance) and with this point EA crate trend line.
it changes and updates automatically ...
if price touches this line expert decide to act with it. BUY or SEll depended on the market situation.
you can manage your time that tells to ea to trade in the special hour of the day. for example trade at midnight.
this ea has a smart function to manage your RISK, manage your Time.
Smart tunnel is really profitable.
with 14% highest drawdown and Profit factor about 6.5
Recommended parameter:
- Use an ECN broker account.
- minimum deposit of 100$ USD.
- use it in H1 time frame
- recommended symbol is EURUSD
input parameter:
TrendType Prefered Order Type - BUY or SELL
TakeProfit Profit in points
MaxStopLoss Max Stop Loss
FixTakeProfit Profit in points to take away
TouchPipBuy Pip Distance to touch trend line
TouchPipSell Pip Distance to touch trend line
SlTrail Trail in point
StaticLot Position static size if you have no risk
MinLot Minimum Position size
MaxLot Maximum Position size
MaxSpread Max Spread to allow tradeing
isk_Percentage Money Management Risk Percent
MaxOpenPosition Maximum Opened Position
MagicNumber Your Magic Number
TREND LINE parameter
InpDepth Depth Of
InpDeviation Deviation
InpBackstep Backstep
ZigZagNum Number Of High And Low
Color_UPLine Color Of Sell Line
Color_DWLine Color Of Buy Line
TimeManagment Activate Time Managment
WeekenClose Close Opened Order in weekends.
InpAtrPeriod ATR Period
StochasticKperiod Stochastic K Period
StochasticDperiod Stochastic D Period
StochasticSlowing Stochastic Slowing
BuyZone Stochastic Low Zone line
SellZone Stochastic High Zone line
CCIperiod CCI Period
RSIperiod CCI Period
Displays a line when the markets are opened.One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal
1) Close all order on the Symbol Chart 2) Take screen for keep a Trading Journal
This is just another version of the well known Super Trend indicator. The code is simplified but it has the same output on the chart screen.Dōteki Heikin Ashi (Dynamic Average Foot/Bar)
A dynamic version of the standard Heikin Ashi indicator (code compatible with both MQL4 or MQL5).