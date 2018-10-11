Copyright 2018 Ali Sabbaghi.

FXnode Group.





Description:



Smart tunnel is a smart ea that uses the Zigzag indicator to find out sensitivity situation of market price.

with this point, SMART tunnel automatically create trend line that market movement reacted in this point.

with zigzag find the highest and lowest price (support and resistance) and with this point EA crate trend line.

it changes and updates automatically ...

if price touches this line expert decide to act with it. BUY or SEll depended on the market situation.

you can manage your time that tells to ea to trade in the special hour of the day. for example trade at midnight.

this ea has a smart function to manage your RISK, manage your Time.





Smart tunnel is really profitable.

with 14% highest drawdown and Profit factor about 6.5





Recommended parameter:

Use an ECN broker account. minimum deposit of 100$ USD. use it in H1 time frame recommended symbol is EURUSD





input parameter:

TrendType Prefered Order Type - BUY or SELL

TakeProfit Profit in points

MaxStopLoss Max Stop Loss

FixTakeProfit Profit in points to take away

TouchPipBuy Pip Distance to touch trend line

TouchPipSell Pip Distance to touch trend line

SlTrail Trail in point

StaticLot Position static size if you have no risk

MinLot Minimum Position size

MaxLot Maximum Position size

MaxSpread Max Spread to allow tradeing

isk_Percentage Money Management Risk Percent

MaxOpenPosition Maximum Opened Position

MagicNumber Your Magic Number





TREND LINE parameter

InpDepth Depth Of

InpDeviation Deviation

InpBackstep Backstep

ZigZagNum Number Of High And Low

Color_UPLine Color Of Sell Line

Color_DWLine Color Of Buy Line





TimeManagment Activate Time Managment

WeekenClose Close Opened Order in weekends.

InpAtrPeriod ATR Period

StochasticKperiod Stochastic K Period

StochasticDperiod Stochastic D Period

StochasticSlowing Stochastic Slowing

BuyZone Stochastic Low Zone line

SellZone Stochastic High Zone line

CCIperiod CCI Period

RSIperiod CCI Period