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Indicators

Market Open-Close Hours Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Edwin Artunduaga
Edwin Artunduaga

Edwin Artunduaga

5 (28)
1 product 1 code 3 topics 42 comments
Views:
42099
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
MOCHI.mq4 (69.78 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Basics:

MOCHI indicator allows you to display a line that represents the open markets.

The market data were taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_stock_exchange_trading_hours

You can select which markets display and what colors use.

MOCHI

To do:

  • Add labels to identify each market
  • Add Support for DST (Daylight Saving Time)


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