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Market Open-Close Hours Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Basics:
MOCHI indicator allows you to display a line that represents the open markets.
The market data were taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_stock_exchange_trading_hours
You can select which markets display and what colors use.
To do:
- Add labels to identify each market
- Add Support for DST (Daylight Saving Time)
1) Close all order on the Symbol Chart 2) Take screen for keep a Trading JournalPlaces a retrace limit Buy,Limit Sell Order basic on Parabolic Sars Value.
Global Variables , Press function key "F3" Change "GMT_Time_Diff" : Diff. Eastern Time with Local Time "_ParaSL_SL" : Stop Loss Pips "_ParaSL_TP" : Take Profit Pips "_Para_Diff" : Retrace Entry , Pips with Parabolic Sar Value Remark : Limit Sell ; Bid Price with Parabolic Sars Value Limit Buy ; Ask Price with Parabolic Sars Value "_Para_lots" : Lots
The Smart tunnel is a smart robot for trading with an automatically drawn trend line to act with it and market movement. Enjoy :)Super Trend updated and simpler code
This is just another version of the well known Super Trend indicator. The code is simplified but it has the same output on the chart screen.