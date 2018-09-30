1) Close all order on the Symbol Chart 2) Take screen for keep a Trading Journal

Global Variables , Press function key "F3" Change "GMT_Time_Diff" : Diff. Eastern Time with Local Time "_ParaSL_SL" : Stop Loss Pips "_ParaSL_TP" : Take Profit Pips "_Para_Diff" : Retrace Entry , Pips with Parabolic Sar Value Remark : Limit Sell ; Bid Price with Parabolic Sars Value Limit Buy ; Ask Price with Parabolic Sars Value "_Para_lots" : Lots