Global Variables , Press function key "F3" Change "GMT_Time_Diff" : Diff. Eastern Time with Local Time "_ParaSL_SL" : Stop Loss Pips "_ParaSL_TP" : Take Profit Pips "_Para_Diff" : Retrace Entry , Pips with Parabolic Sar Value Remark : Limit Sell ; Bid Price with Parabolic Sars Value Limit Buy ; Ask Price with Parabolic Sars Value "_Para_lots" : Lots

OCO_EA.mq4 Copyright 2018, Speed Technology Copyright 2011, Trade Pro Company Write By Raymond (Hong Kong) OCO Order on MetaTrader4 Platform (Absolute Free) MT4 (One cancels the other) One pip Limit Order One Pip Stop Order