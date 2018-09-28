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One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal - script for MetaTrader 4
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Copyright 2018 , raymondyeung.htc@gmail.com
Speed Technology
One Click (Reference : Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal
1) Close all order on the Symbol Chart
2) Take screen for keep a Trading Journal
Global Variables , Press function key "F3" Change "GMT_Time_Diff" : Diff. Eastern Time with Local Time "_ParaSL_SL" : Stop Loss Pips "_ParaSL_TP" : Take Profit Pips "_Para_Diff" : Retrace Entry , Pips with Parabolic Sar Value Remark : Limit Sell ; Bid Price with Parabolic Sars Value Limit Buy ; Ask Price with Parabolic Sars Value "_Para_lots" : LotsOCO Order on MetaTrader4 Platform , MT4 (One cancels the other)
OCO_EA.mq4 Copyright 2018, Speed Technology Copyright 2011, Trade Pro Company Write By Raymond (Hong Kong) OCO Order on MetaTrader4 Platform (Absolute Free) MT4 (One cancels the other) One pip Limit Order One Pip Stop Order
Displays a line when the markets are opened.Smart Tunel Trading
The Smart tunnel is a smart robot for trading with an automatically drawn trend line to act with it and market movement. Enjoy :)