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One Click (Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal - script for MetaTrader 4

pingpong68
pingpong68

pingpong68

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Copyright 2018 , raymondyeung.htc@gmail.com 

Speed Technology     


One Click (Reference : Hot Key Alt-C) close all order and take screen for keep your trading journal


1) Close all order on the Symbol Chart 

2) Take screen for keep a Trading Journal


Closed order screen shot in ..../files

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