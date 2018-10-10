CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Step average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8437
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Basics:

We are all using averages for market assessment. One of the ways averages are used is using the change of the slope of the average as a signal. But that way tends to produce a lot of signals in ranging market. One of the way to lessen that number of signals is to filter out insignificant changes in average.

This version:

It is using fixed "step" change in pips as a filter. If the average does not changes for more than the required step, the value of the average remains the same. Otherwise it is changed in order to reflect the nearest value based on the required steps. Averages supported are the following:

  • simple moving average (SMA)
  • exponential moving average (EMA)
  • smoothed moving average (SMMA)
  • linear weighted moving average (LWMA)

Usage:

You can use the color changes as signals.

Stochastic volatility - on chart Stochastic volatility - on chart

Stochastic volatility - on chart

Vidya Vidya

Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA)

Step average (atr based) Step average (atr based)

Step average - average true range based

Step average - std based Step average - std based

Step average - standard deviation based