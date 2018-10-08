Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VHF adaptive VMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6828
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Basics:
The "eternal" question is if the fixed period smoothing / filtering / adapting should be improved or not. Probably the best question is what is it using for adapting and then the answer mainly depends on the quality of the "adapting method".
This version:
This is Variable Moving Average (VMA) that is using Adam Whites Vertical Horizontal Filter (VHF) for adapting. Since VHF is fairly good for market volatility detection, the results produced are acceptable too.
Usage:
You can use the color change as a signal. Or you can use two instances of this indicator (like the lower example) for crosses that then will serve as signals. In any case some experimenting with the parameters is advised before using it in trading decisions.
VHF (Vertical Horizontal Filter) adaptive ADXmDSL Chande momentum oscillator - smoothed
DSL Chande momentum oscillator - smoothed
Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA)Stochastic volatility - on chart
Stochastic volatility - on chart