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Market Watch AUTO-CSV - script for MetaTrader 4

Francesco Rubeo
Francesco Rubeo

Francesco Rubeo

5 (46)
Minerva Management is a company composed by software engineers, especially in MQL4 by 6 years, and 6 years experienced traders.
14 products 1 code 4 comments
Views:
12518
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
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Written in this code you can find a loop on your MarketWatch. It can be used to do a multi-market algorithm, like an EA which works on all the selected markets. Back to our script main function, in the code, obviously, you can find how to open and write on a csv file. It's really important to close your file before saving it using FileClose() function.

Here below you can find the final result:

Script Result

Engulfing Engulfing

"Engulfing" EA Trades when there is an ENGULFING pattern has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Ichimoku Rretracement Ichimoku Rretracement

"Ichimoku Rretracement" EA Trades when there is a retracement from "ICHIMOKU" levels has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Trend Finder Trend Finder

"Trend Finder" EA Trades when there is a breakout from historical minimum/maximum has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Relative Strength Levy Relative Strength Levy

Relative Strength Levy can be abbreviated as RSL.