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Market Watch AUTO-CSV - script for MetaTrader 4
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Written in this code you can find a loop on your MarketWatch. It can be used to do a multi-market algorithm, like an EA which works on all the selected markets. Back to our script main function, in the code, obviously, you can find how to open and write on a csv file. It's really important to close your file before saving it using FileClose() function.
Here below you can find the final result:
"Engulfing" EA Trades when there is an ENGULFING pattern has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Ichimoku Rretracement
"Ichimoku Rretracement" EA Trades when there is a retracement from "ICHIMOKU" levels has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
"Trend Finder" EA Trades when there is a breakout from historical minimum/maximum has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Relative Strength Levy
Relative Strength Levy can be abbreviated as RSL.