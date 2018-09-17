Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Trend Finder - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28790
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
"Trend Finder" EA Trades when there is a breakout from historical minimum/maximum has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
- If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
- Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
- UseEquityStop - (values:true/false).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Max_Trades(1-12).
- ----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------
- //////////////////////////////////////////////////
- TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
- When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
- How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
This script will create, automatically, a CSV file with all your broker markets listed. We thought would be useful. We use it to integrate it with all our experts statistics. The CSV file will be created in MQL4/Files folder. Good Trading and good statistics!!Engulfing
"Engulfing" EA Trades when there is an ENGULFING pattern has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Relative Strength Levy can be abbreviated as RSL.OCO Order on MetaTrader4 Platform , MT4 (One cancels the other)
OCO_EA.mq4 Copyright 2018, Speed Technology Copyright 2011, Trade Pro Company Write By Raymond (Hong Kong) OCO Order on MetaTrader4 Platform (Absolute Free) MT4 (One cancels the other) One pip Limit Order One Pip Stop Order