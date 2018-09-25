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Relative Strength Levy - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Description:
The concept of Relative Strength to Levy is based on the assumption that, securities which exhibited a large relative strength in the past will also develop relatively strongly in future, and conversely.
It is compare on the performance of the past with the performance of last observation period.
Calculation:
Arithmetic mean of the candle closing price over the observation period.
The result is plotted around the 1.0 mark.
C is Close and MA is the Moving Average.
Interpretation:
- If an instrument has an RSL of greater than 1, it is more likely than not, the instrument is more than weak in the past.
- Second interpretation of Levy is to first divide the standard deviations of the last 27 weekly closing prices. The intention of this method is to determine the volatility of the securities being observed.
"Trend Finder" EA Trades when there is a breakout from historical minimum/maximum has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Market Watch AUTO-CSV
This script will create, automatically, a CSV file with all your broker markets listed. We thought would be useful. We use it to integrate it with all our experts statistics. The CSV file will be created in MQL4/Files folder. Good Trading and good statistics!!
OCO_EA.mq4 Copyright 2018, Speed Technology Copyright 2011, Trade Pro Company Write By Raymond (Hong Kong) OCO Order on MetaTrader4 Platform (Absolute Free) MT4 (One cancels the other) One pip Limit Order One Pip Stop OrderPlaces a retrace limit Buy,Limit Sell Order basic on Parabolic Sars Value.
Global Variables , Press function key "F3" Change "GMT_Time_Diff" : Diff. Eastern Time with Local Time "_ParaSL_SL" : Stop Loss Pips "_ParaSL_TP" : Take Profit Pips "_Para_Diff" : Retrace Entry , Pips with Parabolic Sar Value Remark : Limit Sell ; Bid Price with Parabolic Sars Value Limit Buy ; Ask Price with Parabolic Sars Value "_Para_lots" : Lots