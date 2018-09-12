Background :

This indicator is an extended version of the RSI adaptive EMA indicator (originally published here : RSI adaptive EMA )

Extension added :

In order to avoid some false signals (since the slope of the RSI adaptive EMA can change too many times in ranging market) this version is adding floating levels as a criteria for trend change. You have an option to chose between two color changing modes :

color change when outer levels are crossed

color change when middle level (a sort of a "zero line") is crossed



Usage :

Use color change as signal,. Some experimenting with levels is advised prior to usage in live trading