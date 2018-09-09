Phase change index by M.H. Pee (originally published here : Phase Change Index) with an addition of JMA smoothing

The original indicator is very useful but maybe lacks some smoothing in some cases in order to avoid some cases. In order to address that, this version adds smoothing using the well known JMA (Jurik Moving Average) but it adds it in 3 possible ways :

Comparison of the 3 modes (in the order described above) - it is obvious that the values can change significantly depending on the smoothing mode, hence some experimenting prior to using the indicator in trading decision is advised

PS: to turn the smoothing off altogether, simply set the smoothing period to Less than or equal to 1

