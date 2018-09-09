CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Phase change index - JMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6000
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Phase change index by M.H. Pee (originally published here : Phase Change Index) with an addition of JMA smoothing

The original indicator is very useful but maybe lacks some smoothing in some cases in order to avoid some cases. In order to address that, this version adds smoothing using the well known JMA (Jurik Moving Average) but it adds it in 3 possible ways :

  • smoothing the price prior to using it in calculation
  • smoothing the PCI when it is calculated
  • smoothing the price prior to using it in calculation and the smoothing the PCI value too

Comparison of the 3 modes (in the order described above) - it is obvious that the values can change significantly depending on the smoothing mode, hence some experimenting prior to using the indicator in trading decision is advised

PS: to turn the smoothing off altogether, simply set the smoothing period to Less than or equal to 1

Alb stochastic Alb stochastic

Adaptive lookback stochastic

Alb average Alb average

Alb average

RSI of alb average RSI of alb average

RSI of adaptive lookback average

Stochastic of alb average Stochastic of alb average

Stochastic of adaptive lookback average