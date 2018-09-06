ZigZag implementation using an ATR threshold for directional change, as well as a secondary trigger based on time.

Variable input settings include changing:

The multiplier of the ATR threshold

Period for ATR calculation

Minimum and maximum number of bars before allowing or forcing a direction change

A setting for realtime processing of most current bar (can lead to redrawing)



In effect, the zigzag captures swings in a balanced, dynamic, and adjustable manner making it excellent for zigzag based analyses and trading strategies.







