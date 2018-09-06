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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ATR ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ZigZag implementation using an ATR threshold for directional change, as well as a secondary trigger based on time.
Variable input settings include changing:
- The multiplier of the ATR threshold
- Period for ATR calculation
- Minimum and maximum number of bars before allowing or forcing a direction change
- A setting for realtime processing of most current bar (can lead to redrawing)
In effect, the zigzag captures swings in a balanced, dynamic, and adjustable manner making it excellent for zigzag based analyses and trading strategies.
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