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Indicators

DSL Balance of market power JMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Balance of Power, introduced by Igor Livshin attempts to measure the strength of buyers vs. sellers by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level. Livshin published this indicator in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine. This version of indicator calculates the BOP exactly as it is described in the article where it was published.

The resulting raw BOP values can be optionally smoothed using any Jurik MA in this case and discontinued signal line levels are used for signals. That way, it is made a sort of an adaptive indicator (since DSL is introducing something like an adapting - by not using fixed levels for significant levels)

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Draw your horizontal and trendlines and be notified when price crosses them

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Classic version (on Chart) of Didi Needles indicator, now with a filtering threshold based on MA threshold differences.