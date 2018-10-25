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Indicators

StepMA_3D_v3_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
StepMA_3D_v3.mq5 (22.03 KB) view
StepMA_3D_v3_HTF.mq5 (24.43 KB) view
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StepMA_3D_v3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to work, the StepMA_3D_v3.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. StepMA_3D_v3_HTF

Fig. 1. StepMA_3D_v3_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21910

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