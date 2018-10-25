StepMA_3D_v3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to work, the StepMA_3D_v3.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig. 1. StepMA_3D_v3_HTF