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Indicators

ASO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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ASO.mq5 (15.61 KB) view
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Indicator ASO (Average Sentiment Oscillator) displays the general market climate.

It has four configurable parameters:

  • Range period - range calculation period;
  • Smoothing period - oscillator smoothing period;
  • Method - smoothing method;
  • Mode - calculation mode:
    • Combined - combined mode;
    • Intra-bar - intra-bar mode;
    • Group algorithm - group algorithm mode.

Calculations:

Bulls = MA(BL, Smoothing period, Method)
Bears = MA(BR, Smoothing period, Method)

where:

Combined Mode:

BL = (IBL+GBL)/2
BR = (IBR+GBR)/2

Intra-bar Mode:

BL = IBL
BR = IBR

Group Algorithm Mode:

BL = GBL
BR = GBR
IBL = 50 * (Close - Low + High - Open)/(High - Low)
IBR = 50 * (High - Close + Open - Low)/(High - Low)
GBL = 50*(Close - GL + GH - GO)/(GH - GL)
GBR = 50*(GH - Close + GO - GL)/(GH - GL)
  • GO - Open within Range period;
  • GL -minimum value of High within Range period;
  • GH - maximum value of Low within Range period.

Fig 1. Combined Mode

Fig 1. Combined Mode


Fig. 2. Intra-bar Mode

Fig. 2. Intra-bar Mode


Fig. 2. Group Algorithm Mode

Fig. 2. Group Algorithm Mode

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21159

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