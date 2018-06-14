This EA has 5 versions,enters trades according to the conditions of two "Moving Averages".

If the trade goes in the opposite direction after a predetermined number of pips, then it opens another trade in the same direction of the first trade. The process repeats itself until profit is taken.

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

By opening a trade only with a new candle it prevents multiple trades, so it is safe to use.

This Martingale EA can work on all pairs and all timeframes.

Best timeframe is daily.

Start with 0.01 lot.

*Version 2 has trailing stop loss

*Version 3 has a special way to calculate the lot size

*Version 4 can Use Equity Stop

*Version 5 can add lot size or mulitply





Variables

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).





TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).





Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).





TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).





------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------





Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).





Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).





Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





TakeProfit - TP value of each trade in this Martingale EA (values: 10-60).





PipStep - Distance in pips which will open a new trade (values: 10-50).





Lots - Initial lots value, will be duplicated every step (values: 0.01-1).





Multiply - Multiplier value every step of new trade (values: 2-4).





MaxTrade - Maximum trades that can run (values: 2-10).





FASTMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).





SLOWMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).





CLOSEMAXORDERS - Close all orders if there are more than maximum orders.





MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).





TrailingStop-set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .-How to perform back test: https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD











































