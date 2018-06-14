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Martingale VI Hybrid - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This EA has 5 versions,enters trades according to the conditions of two "Moving Averages".
If the trade goes in the opposite direction after a predetermined number of pips, then it opens another trade in the same direction of the first trade. The process repeats itself until profit is taken.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
- By opening a trade only with a new candle it prevents multiple trades, so it is safe to use.
- This Martingale EA can work on all pairs and all timeframes.
- Best timeframe is daily.
- Start with 0.01 lot.
- *Version 2 has trailing stop loss
- *Version 3 has a special way to calculate the lot size
- *Version 4 can Use Equity Stop
- *Version 5 can add lot size or mulitply
Variables
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- TakeProfit - TP value of each trade in this Martingale EA (values: 10-60).
- PipStep - Distance in pips which will open a new trade (values: 10-50).
- Lots - Initial lots value, will be duplicated every step (values: 0.01-1).
- Multiply - Multiplier value every step of new trade (values: 2-4).
- MaxTrade - Maximum trades that can run (values: 2-10).
- FASTMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SLOWMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- CLOSEMAXORDERS - Close all orders if there are more than maximum orders.
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TrailingStop-set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
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