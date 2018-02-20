Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DSL - stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5807
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Stochastic Oscillator is a Momentum indicator comparing the closing price of a security to the range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result.
The general theory serving as the foundation for this indicator is that in a market trending upward, prices will close near the high, and in a market trending downward, prices close near the low. Transaction signals are created when the %K crosses through a three-period moving average, which is called the %D.
The DSL (Discontinued Signal Line) version of Stochastic does not use a moving average in a classical way for signals, but is instead calculating the signal lines depending on the value(s) of the stochastic. Thus, we are having two things : a signal line and a sort of levels that can be used for overbought and oversold estimation.
The DSL version of Williams' Percent Range does not use fixed levels for oversold and overbought levels, but is having a sort of dynamic (discontinued signal lines) calculated to identify those levels. That makes it a bit more responsive to market changes and volatile markets.Nonlinear Kalman filter
One more from the creations of John Ehlers - nonlinear Kalman filter.
The usual average that is used for stochastic calculation is simple Moving Average (SMA). This (extended) version allows you to use any of the 4 basic types of averages (default is SMA, but you can use EMA, SMMA or LWMA too) - some are "faster" then the default version (like EMA and LWMA versions) and SMMA is a bit "slower", but this way you can fine tune the "speed" to signals ratio.EMA levels
Instead of being in a hurry to follow the price with the stop loss, this indicator is adjusting a proposed stop loss only when it notices a trend change in the opposite direction. That way, it keeps the level intact while trending, and adjusts it when it "sees" that there is a possible trend change) and gives bigger "room" for an order to survive possible whipsaws in trends. Also, since it is estimating a trend, this indicator displays the periods when there is a trend in different color(s) in order to make it easier to decided what to do.