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Precision trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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A well known "precision trend" indicator.
Indicator is similar to some existing indicator, but there are some deviation which makes it justifiable to have it as a separate indicator. It tends to be a good indicator for trends. This version is the "regular" on chart version of the indicator coloring the bars according to the current "precision trend" state:
Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator)
Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator).Detrended Synthetic Price (bars)
Detrended Synthetic Price (bars form).
Precision trend (histo)
Precision trend (histo) - MetaTrader 4Proper Bot
The Proper Bot is for those who like Martingale style trading. Features: Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Loss functions. All are calculated in POINTS.