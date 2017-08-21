CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit - expert for MetaTrader 4

Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson

4 codes 10 topics 14 comments
Views:
39063
Rating:
(10)
Published:
HiddenSLandTP.mq4 (15.81 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The EA implements a hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit system. The system is run as follows:

  • First, open the buy and/or sell orders that you desire for a particular chart symbol.
  • Second, open the EA in a chart with the same symbol, specifying the size of the hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit in points.
  • The default is to calculate these relative to the open price of the trade, but it can be calculated relative to the current mid price of the tickets symbol.

The EA should print out the hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit in the Experts tab.

If the appropriate input option is selected, it should draw horizontal lines on the chart.

Hidden Stop Loss and TakeProfit

When all of the trades have been closed, a message is added to the comment section and the Experts tab. Please be warned that I have not tested this extensively or on a live system so great care should be taken.

RSO, Relative Strength Oscillator RSO, Relative Strength Oscillator

Relative Strength Oscillator or RSO is an Oscillator version of RSI.

Strategy Checklist Strategy Checklist

This indicator allows you to define a checklist for you to manually check and confirm your strategy before entering into a trade.

Track/close buys and sells buttons Track/close buys and sells buttons

Open two buttons on a chart, one for closing all shorts, one for closing all longs. The buttons labels display the current total profit for each type of order.

Simple Single Layer Perceptron EA Simple Single Layer Perceptron EA

The EA using single layer Perceptron.