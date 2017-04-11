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Experts

Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF) - expert for MetaTrader 4

Mohammad Soubra
Published by:
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra

4.4 (157)
6 products 10 codes 124 topics 1552 comments
Views:
30416
Rating:
(17)
Published:
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Description

This is an example for Heiken Ashi candles.

  • Only uses pending orders (Buy-Limit & Sell-Limit).
  • Hedging is possible (by using different magic numbers).
  • Filter is possible (by two time frames as the code below).

see the main idea of this expert in these following two functions:

int AshiUp(int TF=PERIOD_CURRENT)
  {
   double haLowHigh_1 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,0,1);
   double haOpen_1    = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,1);
   double haClose_1   = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,1);

   double haLowHigh_0 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,0,0);
   double haOpen_0    = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,0);
   double haClose_0   = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,0);

   if((haClose_0>haOpen_0 && haOpen_0==haLowHigh_0) && 
      (haClose_1>haOpen_1 && haOpen_1!=haLowHigh_1))
      return(1);

   else  return(0);
  }


int AshiDown(int TF=PERIOD_CURRENT)
  {
   double haLowHigh_1 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,0,1);
   double haOpen_1    = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,1);
   double haClose_1   = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,1);

   double haLowHigh_0 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,0,0);
   double haOpen_0    = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,0);
   double haClose_0   = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,0);

   if((haClose_0<haOpen_0 && haOpen_0==haLowHigh_0) && 
      (haClose_1<haOpen_1 && haOpen_1!=haLowHigh_1))
      return(1);

   else  return(0);
  }

see the code below for detect buy:

//--- Trading
   if(TotalOrdersCount(MagicNumberBuy)<1)
      if(AshiUp(1440)==1 && AshiUp()==1)
         BuyExecute();

In addition, it is not allowed to work with metals as you can see below:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   Comment(" ");

   if(Symbol()=="Gold" || Symbol()=="GOLD" || Symbol()=="gold" || Symbol()=="XAUUSD" || Symbol()=="AUCMDUSD"
      || Symbol() == "Silver" || Symbol() == "SILVER" || Symbol() == "silver" || Symbol() == "XAGUSD" || Symbol() == "E_SI"
      || Symbol() == "Copper" || Symbol() == "COPPER" || Symbol() == "copper" || Symbol() == "CUCMDUSD"
      || Symbol() == "XAUEUR" || Symbol() == "Gold.Euro"    || Symbol() == "Gold.Eur"
      || Symbol() == "XAGEUR" || Symbol() == "Silver.Euro"  || Symbol() == "Silver.Eur"
      || Symbol() == "USOil"  || Symbol() == "USOIL"  || Symbol() == "UKOil"  || Symbol() == "UKOIL"
      || Symbol() == "NGAS"   || Symbol() == "NGas"   || Symbol() == "Bund"   || Symbol() == "BUND"   || Symbol() == "bund"
      || Symbol() == "Oil" || Symbol() == "Brent" || Symbol() == "BRENT" || Symbol() == "brent"       || Symbol() == "Crude"  || Symbol() == "COPPER" || Symbol() == "BRENTCMDUSD"
      || Symbol() == "WTI" || Symbol() == "Light" || Symbol() == "LIGHT" || Symbol() == "LIGHTCMDUSD" || Symbol() == "COPPER"
      || Symbol() == "Palladium" || Symbol() == "PALLADIUM" || Symbol() == "palladium" || Symbol() == "PDCMDUSD"
      || Symbol() == "Platinum"  || Symbol() == "PLATINUM"  || Symbol() == "platinum"  || Symbol() == "PTCMDUSD" )
     {
      Comment(SymbolErr);
      Alert(SymbolErr);
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
.
.
.
}

Image

Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF)

Recommendations

  • This example code is only for coders/traders who are interested for free codes in order to learn/modify it in the future.
  • Don't use it on real money trading.
  • Use it only in Demo or Strategy Tester.
  • You can remove lines (from 55 to 70) in order to try it in metals.

Good Luck.

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