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Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF) - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Description
This is an example for Heiken Ashi candles.
- Only uses pending orders (Buy-Limit & Sell-Limit).
- Hedging is possible (by using different magic numbers).
- Filter is possible (by two time frames as the code below).
see the main idea of this expert in these following two functions:
int AshiUp(int TF=PERIOD_CURRENT) { double haLowHigh_1 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,0,1); double haOpen_1 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,1); double haClose_1 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,1); double haLowHigh_0 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,0,0); double haOpen_0 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,0); double haClose_0 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,0); if((haClose_0>haOpen_0 && haOpen_0==haLowHigh_0) && (haClose_1>haOpen_1 && haOpen_1!=haLowHigh_1)) return(1); else return(0); } int AshiDown(int TF=PERIOD_CURRENT) { double haLowHigh_1 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,0,1); double haOpen_1 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,1); double haClose_1 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,1); double haLowHigh_0 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,0,0); double haOpen_0 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,2,0); double haClose_0 = iCustom(Symbol(),TF,"Heiken Ashi",Red,White,Red,White,3,0); if((haClose_0<haOpen_0 && haOpen_0==haLowHigh_0) && (haClose_1<haOpen_1 && haOpen_1!=haLowHigh_1)) return(1); else return(0); }
see the code below for detect buy:
//--- Trading if(TotalOrdersCount(MagicNumberBuy)<1) if(AshiUp(1440)==1 && AshiUp()==1) BuyExecute();
In addition, it is not allowed to work with metals as you can see below:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { Comment(" "); if(Symbol()=="Gold" || Symbol()=="GOLD" || Symbol()=="gold" || Symbol()=="XAUUSD" || Symbol()=="AUCMDUSD" || Symbol() == "Silver" || Symbol() == "SILVER" || Symbol() == "silver" || Symbol() == "XAGUSD" || Symbol() == "E_SI" || Symbol() == "Copper" || Symbol() == "COPPER" || Symbol() == "copper" || Symbol() == "CUCMDUSD" || Symbol() == "XAUEUR" || Symbol() == "Gold.Euro" || Symbol() == "Gold.Eur" || Symbol() == "XAGEUR" || Symbol() == "Silver.Euro" || Symbol() == "Silver.Eur" || Symbol() == "USOil" || Symbol() == "USOIL" || Symbol() == "UKOil" || Symbol() == "UKOIL" || Symbol() == "NGAS" || Symbol() == "NGas" || Symbol() == "Bund" || Symbol() == "BUND" || Symbol() == "bund" || Symbol() == "Oil" || Symbol() == "Brent" || Symbol() == "BRENT" || Symbol() == "brent" || Symbol() == "Crude" || Symbol() == "COPPER" || Symbol() == "BRENTCMDUSD" || Symbol() == "WTI" || Symbol() == "Light" || Symbol() == "LIGHT" || Symbol() == "LIGHTCMDUSD" || Symbol() == "COPPER" || Symbol() == "Palladium" || Symbol() == "PALLADIUM" || Symbol() == "palladium" || Symbol() == "PDCMDUSD" || Symbol() == "Platinum" || Symbol() == "PLATINUM" || Symbol() == "platinum" || Symbol() == "PTCMDUSD" ) { Comment(SymbolErr); Alert(SymbolErr); return(INIT_FAILED); } . . . }
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Recommendations
- This example code is only for coders/traders who are interested for free codes in order to learn/modify it in the future.
- Don't use it on real money trading.
- Use it only in Demo or Strategy Tester.
- You can remove lines (from 55 to 70) in order to try it in metals.
Good Luck.
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