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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LRDegrees MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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LRDegrees MT4 is the indicator for MetaTrader 4 will show double trend line of the linear regression, and gives the position degree of short line and provide alerts when the trend line changes direction, and provide the Fibonacci price at the chart time frame.
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Accumulated RSI that uses floating levels or quantile bands.Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF)
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