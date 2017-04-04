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Indicators

LRDegrees MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
37418
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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LRDegrees MT4 is the indicator for MetaTrader 4 will show double trend line of the linear regression, and gives the position degree of short line and provide alerts when the trend line changes direction, and provide the Fibonacci price at the chart time frame.

LRDegrees MT4: Settings

LRDegrees MT4: Down trend

LRDegrees MT4: Up trend

Modify SL TP Modify SL TP

This script is used to modify StopLoss and TakeProfit.

Pending order grid Pending order grid

This EA Opens a grid of Buy Stops and Sell Stops at a specified distance from price. Has Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop.

RSI Accumulated (Floating Levels) RSI Accumulated (Floating Levels)

Accumulated RSI that uses floating levels or quantile bands.

Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF) Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF)

Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF).