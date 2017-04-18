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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Auto Fibo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator.
Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF)
Example of Heiken Ashi Using Multi Time Frame (MTF).RSI Accumulated (Floating Levels)
Accumulated RSI that uses floating levels or quantile bands.
Trade Multiplier
This expert will copy a trade with the preset volume on the same account, can be used with a signal. No cross-account functionality.Currency Strength EA
This EA opens Buy or Sell trades in strongest or weakest pair. It cannot be backtested. Kindly use it on Demo account first & use it on your own risk.