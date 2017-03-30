CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Pending order grid - expert for MetaTrader 4

Haroun Boutamani
Published by:
Thomas Kjelvik
Thomas Kjelvik

Thomas Kjelvik

1 (1)
I have been trading forex for several years.
7 products 1 code 4 topics 9 comments
Views:
51856
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This EA Opens a grid of Buy Stops and Sell Stops at a specified distance from price. It is not a fully automatic EA. You need to reset it once a while.

Features

  • Startinglot
  • IncreasePercentage - Choose to have Increasing grid lots
  • Distance from price - Points from price where grid starts
  • Spacebetween Trades - Points between orders
  • Number of trades - Total of open and pending orders in your terminal
  • Takeprofit - TP in points
  • Stoploss - SL in points
  • Trailingstop - TS in points
  • Magic

Can be used on all pairs and timeframes. Feel free to play around with it, but remember this is not at fully operational EA that can run on its own.

Pending order grid

Pending order grid is based on Haroun Boutamanis Antigragile EA, but is heavily changed. Original code had used limits and bought/sold against the trend, waiting for pullbacks. This uses stops and buys/sells with the trend. I also added TP and the option to specify the distance from price where the grid will start. I also fixed a problem with the numbers of trades it opened.

One problem this still has is that it can not be used on several pairs at the same time even if it uses magic numbers. This is because it counts all open positions and pending orders regardless of magic. So if somebody has an idea how to fix it, please feel free to share or change the code.

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter.

TimeManagement TimeManagement

The header file contains functions and input variables for a time management.

Modify SL TP Modify SL TP

This script is used to modify StopLoss and TakeProfit.

LRDegrees MT4 LRDegrees MT4

Forex indicator for MetaTrader 4 with show double line of linear regression with position degrees and trend alerts.