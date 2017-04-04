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Modify SL TP - script for MetaTrader 4
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This script is used to modify the Stop Loss and Take Profit of current symbol positions.
The new Stop Loss and Take Profit are based on the market price.
If the inputs are 0, there will be no modification.
It is useful to update all positions with the same SL/TP.
Update: 2019-8-7
Modify_SL_TP_ALL_Symbol --- it is newly added.
1. Modify_SL_TP: It is used to modify the Stop Loss /Take Profit of current symbol positions,the input are in pips.
2. Modidy_SL_TP_With_Price : It is used to modify the Stop Loss /Take Profit of current symbol positions,the input are in price instead of pips.
3. Modify_SL_TP_ALL_Symbol.mq4 : It is used to modify all orders and pending orders of all symbols, the inputs are in pips.
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