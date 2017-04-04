This script is used to modify the Stop Loss and Take Profit of current symbol positions.

The new Stop Loss and Take Profit are based on the market price.

If the inputs are 0, there will be no modification.

It is useful to update all positions with the same SL/TP.





Update: 2019-8-7

Modify_SL_TP --- it has a bug and corrected,please update.

Modify_SL_TP_With Price --- it is newly added

Modify_SL_TP_ALL_Symbol --- it is newly added. 1. Modify_SL_TP: It is used to modify the Stop Loss /Take Profit of current symbol positions,the input are in pips.

2. Modidy_SL_TP_With_Price : It is used to modify the Stop Loss /Take Profit of current symbol positions,the input are in price instead of pips.

3. Modify_SL_TP_ALL_Symbol.mq4 : It is used to modify all orders and pending orders of all symbols, the inputs are in pips.