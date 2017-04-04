CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Modify SL TP - script for MetaTrader 4

Ziheng Zhuang
Ziheng Zhuang

Ziheng Zhuang

4.9 (127)
About me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
24 products 25 codes 26 topics 1377 comments
Views:
46172
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This script is used to modify the Stop Loss and Take Profit of current symbol positions.

The new Stop Loss and Take Profit are based on the market price.

If the inputs are 0, there will be no modification.

It is useful to update all positions with the same SL/TP.

Modify SL TP


Update: 2019-8-7

Modify_SL_TP   ---  it has a bug and corrected,please update.
Modify_SL_TP_With Price --- it is newly added

Modify_SL_TP_ALL_Symbol --- it is newly added.

1. Modify_SL_TP:   It is used to modify the Stop Loss /Take Profit of current symbol positions,the input are in pips.

2. Modidy_SL_TP_With_Price :  It is used to modify the Stop Loss /Take Profit of current symbol positions,the input are in price instead of pips.

3. Modify_SL_TP_ALL_Symbol.mq4 :  It is used to modify all orders and pending orders of all symbols, the inputs are in pips.

Pending order grid Pending order grid

This EA Opens a grid of Buy Stops and Sell Stops at a specified distance from price. Has Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop.

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter

Laguerre RSI with Laguerre filter.

LRDegrees MT4 LRDegrees MT4

Forex indicator for MetaTrader 4 with show double line of linear regression with position degrees and trend alerts.

RSI Accumulated (Floating Levels) RSI Accumulated (Floating Levels)

Accumulated RSI that uses floating levels or quantile bands.