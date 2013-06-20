AntiFragile EA is an innovative trading strategy built on the idea of Antifragility professes by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. The general idea is to gain from disorder.

The book of Nassim Taleb is Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder.

Nassim Taleb is also the author of the besteller The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable Fragility and also Fooled by Randomness: The Hidden Role of Chance in Life and in the Markets.



Strategy:

The idea is very simple. What we know about the market is that either goes up or down, if up it must reverse and vice versa.

So we place a number of sell limit orders and buy limit orders with increasing lots each time, and we wait for market reversal, et voilà !





