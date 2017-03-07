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I_CloseDifference_v-08 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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MQL4 Trading AutomationMy mission is to help you achieving your trading goals, providing indicators, expert advisors, scripts, reviews, recommendations and other supporting tools, so that you can save time, become more profitable and enjoy a better trading experience.
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This indicator detects the currencies in the chart and compares the current close value in all the pairs of the currencies trying to understand if the currency is strong or weak.
- Detection of the currencies in the chart
- Calculation of all the pairs involving the above currencies
- Comparing the Close price with the current open OR previous close
- Detection of Strong/Weak
Indicator is in Beta, suggestions are very welcome.
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