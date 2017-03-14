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Zig Zag & Fibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
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Brett JonesNon speak da Spanish
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Real author: this code was originally written by "fukinagashi". Thanks for a great indicator.
This indicator provides ZigZag lines to help indicate spot cycles and draws Fibonacci lines to indicate support and resistance levels.
Changes: I have tweaked the code to remove the playsound call which is super annoying and unnecessary.
Enjoy!!
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