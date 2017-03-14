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Indicators

Zig Zag & Fibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 4

fukinagashi
Published by:
Brett Jones
Brett Jones

Brett Jones

Non speak da Spanish
1 code 7 comments
Views:
70023
Rating:
(28)
Published:
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Real author: this code was originally written by "fukinagashi". Thanks for a great indicator.

This indicator provides ZigZag lines to help indicate spot cycles and draws Fibonacci lines to indicate support and resistance levels.‌

Changes: I have tweaked the code to remove the playsound call which is super annoying and unnecessary.

Enjoy!!‌

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