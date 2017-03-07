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Set Fixed SL and TP - script for MetaTrader 4

MQL4 Trading Automation
MQL4 Trading Automation

MQL4 Trading Automation

4.5 (112)
My mission is to help you achieving your trading goals, providing indicators, expert advisors, scripts, reviews, recommendations and other supporting tools, so that you can save time, become more profitable and enjoy a better trading experience.
22 products 4 codes 1 topic 20 comments
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This script scans for open orders and sets a Stop Loss and Take Profit to all of the filtered orders.

You can filter orders by:

  • Magic Number
  • Comment

You will have to specify the Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips.

Set Fixed SL and TP

High/Low indicator for a predefined period High/Low indicator for a predefined period

This indicator can show you the weekly/daily/hourly/... progress on a lower timeframe. High, low, middle and/or open-lines can be configured individually.

Send Order Basic Send Order Basic

A script used to submit market or pending orders with take profit and stop loss levels, lot size, and optional trailing stop.

I_CloseDifference_v-08 I_CloseDifference_v-08

This indicator detects the currencies in the chart and compares the current close value in all the pairs of the currencies trying to understand if the currency is strong or weak.

Dsl - DMI oscillator Dsl - DMI oscillator

DSL - DMI oscillator