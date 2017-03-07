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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Set Fixed SL and TP - script for MetaTrader 4
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This script scans for open orders and sets a Stop Loss and Take Profit to all of the filtered orders.
You can filter orders by:
- Magic Number
- Comment
You will have to specify the Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips.
High/Low indicator for a predefined period
This indicator can show you the weekly/daily/hourly/... progress on a lower timeframe. High, low, middle and/or open-lines can be configured individually.Send Order Basic
A script used to submit market or pending orders with take profit and stop loss levels, lot size, and optional trailing stop.
I_CloseDifference_v-08
This indicator detects the currencies in the chart and compares the current close value in all the pairs of the currencies trying to understand if the currency is strong or weak.Dsl - DMI oscillator
DSL - DMI oscillator